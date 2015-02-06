Meet the Russian oligarchs who own the West's most famous brands

Russia’s wealth disparity is off the charts. Just over 100 billionaires hold a third of the country’s wealth.

That’s largely down to Russia’s chaotic 1990s. Enterprising and ruthless men (and they are practically all men) took hold of huge chunks of the former Soviet Union’s rapidly privatised industries, or made millions bringing in highly sought-after exports from the west.

More recently, they haven’t limited their interests to Russia. In the past 15 years, a handful of oligarchs have been snapping up companies in the West, too.

Some of the oligarchs no longer call Russia home: They have moved to the UK and US, or other post-Soviet countries. But they have all gained major interests in Europe and North America, controlling flashy organisations like football clubs, and huge, under-the-public-radar industrial groups.

