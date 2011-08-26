The Russians Who Skipped Out On A Massive Champagne Tab Are Cruising On This $140 Million Superyacht

Photo: via JamesList

As we reported the other day, a group of Russian oligarchs just made headlines for stiffing Sardinia’s famed Billionaire nightclub out of a $125,000 champagne tab.The club, part-owned by the motor-racing tycoon Flavio Briatore, frequented by Silvio Berlusconi and famous for its high-spending clientele, realised they’d been cheated after eight Russian gents ordered 90 bottles of bubby and then slipped out during a crowded moment.



Where did they go?

Back to their chartered megayacht, which made the reservation for them in the first place. And it’s a pretty impressive vessel. It certainly can’t be a case of poverty unless they blew all their dough on the yacht charter.

The 223-ft. Kismet, designed by the famed Espen Oeino and launched by Lurssen in 2007, is for sale at about $140 million and charters out at $860,000-plus per week in the high season.

With luxe accommodations for 12 guests in six cabins along with a crew of 22, the yacht is a showpiece.

Among her highlights is a main-deck lobby featuring black granite floors, a mirrored ceiling and a central glass elevator serving the six decks.

The main salon features a cinema lounge with drop-down screen and electrically operated sofas alongside a grand piano and semicircular bar, while the bridge deck houses a dining room seating 18. There’s also a dance floor, gym, steam room and beach-style lounge.

