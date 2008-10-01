Russian Oligarch Buys $99 Million Moscow Townhouse

Hilary Lewis

Russia’s stock market isn’t doing so great either, in case you haven’t been paying attention. But that didn’t stop one wealthy Russian oligarch from plunking down $99 million on a seven-story townhouse in Moscow, the city’s most expensive property (photos below and at right)

On second thought, if you’ve got $99 million lying around, what else are you going to do with it now? Buy shoes? Surely not invest in the stock market.

Baller House via The RealEstalker: [Last Friday] the 1,300 square meter (14,000 square foot) townhouse, sold to a low-profile Russian business tycoon for nearly 2.5 billion Rubles, or approximately $99 million USD.

Located within Moscow’s Chistie Prudy (Clean Ponds) Residence complex, a five minute drive from Moscow’s Red Square and city centre, the 7+ story townhouse contains five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, three half baths, a children’s floor, a basement-level indoor swimming pool, and a rooftop winter garden.

The record breaking property is one of six townhouses located within the 240,000 square foot Chistie Prudy Residence complex…The Western-managed complex also features private security, silent elevators, a central water purification system, indoor pools, and gyms. For all you big ballers looking for a similar property, it appears that four townhouses are still available in the complex.

If anyone else has $99 million burning a hole in their sock…Anybody?

