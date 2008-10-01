Russian Oligarch Buys $99 Million Moscow Townhouse

Russia’s stock market isn’t doing so great either, in case you haven’t been paying attention. But that didn’t stop one wealthy Russian oligarch from plunking down $99 million on a seven-story townhouse in Moscow, the city’s most expensive property (photos below and at right)



On second thought, if you’ve got $99 million lying around, what else are you going to do with it now? Buy shoes? Surely not invest in the stock market.

Baller House via The RealEstalker: [Last Friday] the 1,300 square meter (14,000 square foot) townhouse, sold to a low-profile Russian business tycoon for nearly 2.5 billion Rubles, or approximately $99 million USD.

Located within Moscow’s Chistie Prudy (Clean Ponds) Residence complex, a five minute drive from Moscow’s Red Square and city centre, the 7+ story townhouse contains five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, three half baths, a children’s floor, a basement-level indoor swimming pool, and a rooftop winter garden.

The record breaking property is one of six townhouses located within the 240,000 square foot Chistie Prudy Residence complex…The Western-managed complex also features private security, silent elevators, a central water purification system, indoor pools, and gyms. For all you big ballers looking for a similar property, it appears that four townhouses are still available in the complex.

If anyone else has $99 million burning a hole in their sock…Anybody?

