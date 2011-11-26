Russian News Anchor Taken Off Air After Apparently Giving Obama The Finger

Earlier this week we posted a video of this Russian news anchor apparently giving Barak Obama the “one finger salute.”



Reuters now reports that the anchor, Tatiana Limanova, has been taken off the air by her network. The publication adds that Limanova is a successful journalist in Russia with a fine reputation. The gesture, made immediately after mentioning Obama’s name, is said to have been a misunderstanding but the footage of Limanova has gone viral over the past few days.

The Telegraph reports that Limanova believed she was off the air when she made the gesture, which was not intended as an insult but instruction to her editing crew. She is however resigned to her fate after her the blunder and is reportedly interviewing for other jobs.

You can see Limanova’s mess-up again below…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.