Shocking US Navy videos show Russian warship 'aggressively' approaching a US destroyer, risking collision by initially refusing to change course

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut.

A Russian warship, reportedly a surveillance and intelligence vessel, “aggressively approached” a US Navy destroyer on Thursday in the North Arabian Sea Thursday, the US Navy revealed Friday.

The Russian ship sailed to within 180 feet of the USS Farragut, CNN reports, citing defence officials. The Navy says the Farragut was initially unable to persuade the Russian vessel to alter course.

Last summer, the Navy faced a similar situation when a Russian destroyer sailed to within 100 feet of the USS Chancellorsville in the Pacific Ocean, risking a collision.

The USS Farragut, an Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer, “sounded five short blasts, the international maritime signal for danger of a collision, and requested the Russian ship alter course in accordance with international rules of the road,” 5th Fleet spokesman Cmdr. Joshua Frey said in a statement.

On Thursday, Jan. 9, while conducting routine operations in the North Arabian Sea, USS Farragut (DDG 99) was aggressively approached by a Russian Navy ship. pic.twitter.com/SCVyTINNqe — U.S. 5th Fleet (@US5thFleet) January 10, 2020

The US Navy says the Russian ship initially refused but ultimately altered course. “While the Russian ship took action, the initial delay in complying with international rules while it was making an aggressive approach increased the risk of collision,” the Navy said.

CNN, citing two defence officials, reports that the Russian ship, a surveillance and intelligence collection vessel, came within 180 feet of the US destroyer before changing course.

Farragut sounded five short blasts, the international maritime signal for danger of a collision, and requested the Russian ship alter course in accordance with international rules of the road. pic.twitter.com/OGCeAGKOy3 — U.S. 5th Fleet (@US5thFleet) January 10, 2020

The Farragut is reportedly part of the USS Harry S. Truman carrier strike group and is responsible for intercepting potential threats to the aircraft carrier.

Last year, the US faced a similar situation with a Russian warship in the Pacific Ocean.

US Navy The US Navy says its cruiser Chancellorsville, right, was forced to manoeuvre to avoid colliding with the approaching Russian destroyer closing to within 100 feet.

In June, a Russian destroyer sailed within 100 feet of the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Chancellorsville in what the Navy called an “unsafe and unprofessional” incident.

