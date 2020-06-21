A former Russian Navy ship was turned into a luxury superyacht and it's now on sale for $27 million — see inside Olivia

A 225.7-foot Russian navy ship was converted into a superyacht that’s now on sale for nearly $US27 million with Burgess Yachts.

The ship, named Olivia, was first built in 1972 and was converted to its current luxury state in 2011.

Olivia can accommodate up to 10 guests and 26 crew members.

Onboard luxury amenities include a 12-person jacuzzi and a movie theatre.

Olivia’s transformation was completed by Rouvia Road Yacht Design and Construction and Droulers Architecture, focusing on both the interior and exterior of the ice-class navy ship.

The plush amenities and design aboard Olivia disguise, but pay homage, to the yacht’s previous life. Take a look:

Olivia is powered by a 2,000 horsepower engine.

Burgess Yachts Olivia.

This gives the ship a top speed of 15 knots, about 17.3 miles-per-hour, and a cruising speed of 12 knots, about 13.8 miles-per-hour, according to Burgess Yachts.

Burgess Yachts Olivia.

The navy ship turned yacht has a range of 15,000 nautical miles, about 17,262 miles.

Burgess Yachts Olivia.

The ship has 39-foot wide beam …

Burgess Yachts Olivia.

… and a 16.4-foot draft.

Burgess Yachts Olivia.

Olivia also comes with retractable Rolls-Royce stabilizers.

Burgess Yachts Olivia.

According to Burgress Yachts, the interior has a “contemporary calm” look.

Burgess Yachts Olivia.

This is conveyed through the hardwood-lined walls …

Burgess Yachts Olivia.

“Minimalist” furniture …

Burgess Yachts Olivia.

… and neutral-coloured fabrics, mainly cream, white, and earth tone.

Burgess Yachts Olivia.

For indoor entertainment, Olivia has a movie theatre room.

Burgess Yachts Olivia.

Meals with special guests can be eaten in the formal dining room.

Burgess Yachts Olivia.

Olivia can accommodate up to 10 guests in the four double cabins and the owner’s cabin.

Burgess Yachts Olivia.

The owner’s cabin comes with a private office for work at sea.

Burgess Yachts Olivia.

The ship also has accommodations for up to 26 crew members.

Burgess Yachts Olivia.

