REPORT: NY Police Stop Russians With 'Suspicious Backpacks' In Niagara Falls

Police have stopped two Russian nationals in Niagara Falls, N.Y. in a car with suspicious backpacks and a Massachusetts licence plate, wgrz.com reports, citing an unnamed police source.



Bomb techs are looking at four suspicious backpacks in the car in Niagara Falls, a source told wgrz.

We reached out to the Niagara Falls police department. Everyone who could comment on the situation with the Russian nationals was “at the scene,” a police representative said.

There’s currently a standoff in Cambridge, Mass. with 19-year-old suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who’s believed to have planted the Boston Marathon bomb along with his brother, 26-year-old brother Tamerlan Tsarnaev, who’s now dead.

