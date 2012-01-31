Russia Is Opening The First Museum In Antarctica

Photo: Tim Ellis via flickr

The Russian Museum is opening a branch at the Novolazarevskaya base in Antarctic, Russia Today reports.The multi-media museum will be on the Russian vessel Mir and will serve the 70-strong summer staff of the base.



The Russian Museum is designed to showcase the culture and history of Russia. Perhaps we should consider this the first instance of Russian softpower in a new Antarctic landgrab (to go along with the one currently happening up North)?

