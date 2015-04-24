Two models in Russia just posed with a 1,400-pound bear

Russian models Maria Sidorova and Lidia Fetisova pose with a 1,400 pound bear named Stephen as part of an awareness campaign.

Stephen was near dead after an attack from hunters when his current owner rescued and raised him. Now 18, Stephen is a trained movie star and has appeared in a host of Russian blockbuster films.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.