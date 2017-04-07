Russian military posts drone footage of aftermath of US strike on Syria

US Navy UGM-109 Tomahawk missile detonates above a test target, 1986.

The Russian Defence Ministry released video footage showing the extent of the damage from the US strike on the Shayrat airfield.

On April 7, Donald Trump ordered a strike in an area controlled by Syrian President Bashar Assad. The launch of 59 cruise missiles was a response to a chemical attack that killed dozens in the northern province of Idlib and the first international attack on the Syrian government in six years of civil war.

Russia, which has provided military support for Assad’s government while most Western leaders condemned his regime, condemned the attack as “”aggression against a foreign state,” while other foreign leaders praised the action.

Watch drone footage showing the aftermath of the strikes below:

