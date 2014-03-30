The Dark History Behind Russia's 'Combat Dolphin' Program

Combat dolphins are in the news again after Russia announced it was taking over the Ukrainian military dolphin program.

The program, previously directed by the Ukrainian Navy, trained dolphins to find mines in the water and track down divers.

The dolphins have also allegedly been outfitted with weapons that could be used to kill people and even put a bomb on a submarine.

How would one go about training these dolphins?

A History Channel clip gives some details about how the program was created in the 1960s. The dark truth is, it’s practically animal abuse.

