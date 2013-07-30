Amazing Pictures Show The Russian Meteor Hitting Earth From Space

The amazing picture below shows the meteor that hit Chelyabinsk, Russia, on February 15. It was captured by the Meteosat Second Generation satellites and dug up from the archives by Simon R. Proud from the University of Copenhagen.



Proud published his images in the journal Geophysical Research Letters and says that the same method he used to find the pictures could be used in the future to find images of other meteors. Thanks to Wired Science’s space photo of the day for calling our attention to these two awesome images.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.