Russian Meat Importer To Europe: 'Winter Is Coming'

On Thursday, we reported that ordinary Russians are furious their government has imposed bans on Western food imports.

Not everyone is so glum.

The FT’s Courtney Weaver and Kathrin Hille

talked to the CEO of one Russian meat importing firm who said she relished the opportunity for her country to strike back at the West, even though her company was going to get hit, reminding her interlocutor that Russia still controls gas supplies for many parts of Europe.

“If someone is beating you like a piñata, are you just going to be quiet?…The ban on imports is only the beginning. Winter is coming. We’ll see who is the last one laughing then. Let Europe pay.”

Not all of Europe is going to pay equally, however.

Bloomberg’s Mark Whitehouse published a chart Friday showing the meat exec may be disappointed if she thinks the ban will have much reach beyond economies near Russia. Here are the countries ranked by targeted goods as a share of GDP.

As the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, Russian sanctions now target goods worth $US8.7 billion, an insignificant amount on the scale of the E.U.’s $US18 trillion and America’s $US16 trillion economy.

“…If Putin wants to hurt the likes of the U.S. and Germany, he’s missing his target,” Whitehouse writes. “If he wants to reprimand his eastern European neighbours for joining the West, he has chosen a more appropriate weapon.”

Click here to read the full story on FT.com »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.