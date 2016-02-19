The 300-pound Russian man who looks exactly like Leonardo DiCaprio now has his own TV show

A few weeks ago, a picture of

Roman Burtsev, a 33-year-old Russian security guard, went viral because he looked so much Leonardo DiCaprio. His life was turned upside down, and now Burtsev is going to movie premieres and starring in a reality TV show in which he tries to transform into the actor in mind, body, and spirit.

Based on clips from the show, the guy is having the time of his life.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Adam Banicki

