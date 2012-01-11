RUSSIAN ROULETTE: Check Out The Ridiculous Theory That Could Reveal The Next Russian Leader

Photo: AP

Most people believe Vladimir Putin’s stranglehold over Russia is weakening after 13 years in power.Putin was President of Russia for two consecutive terms, then stepped down because of term limits, only to serve as Prime Minister. He is now standing for re-election as President in what most Russians see as a move to circumvent the constitution.



The alleged rigging of the parliamentary elections on December 4, 2011 to favour Putin led tens of thousands of protestors filled the streets of Moscow. The protests show a sharp drop in his popularity, and with even the Russian Orthodox Church asking for dialogue, Putin seems to be losing ground.

However, Professor Steve Jones, head of the Biology Department at University College, London, has noticed a pattern among Russian leaders, according to which, Putin has a strong chance of becoming President, again.

It’s all in the hair (or lack of it, depending on who was in power before you).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.