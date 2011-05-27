Here Comes Another Travesty Of Justice In Russia -- Lawyer Being Investigated For Exposing Corruption

By the time you read this column, you may already know the fate of Mikhail B. Khodorkovsky and Platon L. Lebedev.



Moscow, after all, is eight hours ahead of New York, and let’s be honest here: It’s not going to take the Moscow City Court very long to conclude that the two men deserve another seven years in prison — on top of the eight they’ve already served — on laughably trumped-up charges. Chances are, the three-judge panel knew going in how it planned to rule.

That’s the way it works in Russia when somebody crosses the country’s ruling plutocrats. They get sent to Siberia on phony charges.

In China, when the country’s rulers want to get rid of a troublesome dissident, they just lock him up. There is not a lot of pretense. But Russia wants the world to believe that it abides by the rule of law. “It has a Constitution, courts, judges and established procedures,” said Pavel Ivlev, one of Khodorkovsky’s lawyers.

