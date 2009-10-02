Russian Investor Buying Up More Facebook Shares At $6.5 Billion Valuation

Russian investment firm Digital Sky Technologies is expanding its stake in Facebook by buying shares directly from shareholders, Reuters reports.

According to one shareholder, the firm is buying shares at the same $6.5 billion valuation that it bought $100 million in shares from Facebook staff and ex-employees in July. (At the time, DST also invested $200 million in Facebook preferred shares.)

Reuters: The source said he believed DST’s agreement with Facebook prevents it from soliciting further shares from Facebook employees and that the firm must now acquire stock from shareholders not employed by Facebook.

DST also invested $200 million in Facebook preferred shares in May. The two transactions gave DST a 3.5 per cent stake in the company.

A second source familiar with the matter said DST could buy up to $100 million of additional Facebook shares, though that amount had not been finalised.

