People in Ukraine are queueing for banks and sheltering in metro stations in the wake of Russian airstrikes

Russian forces launched an attack on Ukraine early Thursday morning. In a speech that coincided with a meeting of the UN Security Council, President Putin announced that Russian troops would roll in an attempt to “demilitarize Ukraine.” Firefighters try to extinguish a fire in the wake of an airstrike in Chuguiv, Ukraine. Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images.

Apartment blocks in cities like Chuhuiv, eastern Ukraine, have been destroyed by the airstrikes. Apartments have been damaged by airstrikes. Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images.

The offensive will force Ukrainian citizens to flee. People have already started moving towards the Polish border. People are fleeing the capital city of Kyiv. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston.

Gas stations in Kyiv and other cities across eastern Ukraine are backed up with cars. Cars queue for fuel in Kyiv. REUTERS/Umit Bektas.

Civilians are queueing to access amenities such as cash machines and supermarkets. People wait in line to access an ATM. DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images.

Citizens have also been queueing for pharmacies in the wake of the airstrikes … Citizens queue for a pharmacy in Kramatorsk, Ukraine. Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images.

… while others have been following events while sheltering in bomb shelters. Residents in Kyiv follow the news inside a bomb shelter. Pierre Crom/Getty Images.

Citizens in Kyiv have also been using the city’s metro stations to take shelter. Citizens shelter in a metro station. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko.

Russia had been gathering forces close to Ukraine’s borders for months, amassing around 190,000 troops just before the invasion was launched. Russian forces move into Donetsk, Ukraine. Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images.