WATCH: Russian Internet Sensation Marina Orlova Will Teach You About Finances

Have you ever wondered where the word “mortgage” came from? Or why investments are called as such? We’re excited to announce that Internet sensation Marina Orlova and her popular education series, “Hot for Words,” are now featured on Bankrate.



Hailing from Moscow, Marina has two degrees in philology, which is the study of linguistics and origins of words. In 2007, Marina burst onto the digital scene and is now followed by millions of fans on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Tumblr. Her work is also available on iTunes and at HotforWords.com.

Called the “Sexiest philologist in the world” by New Yorker Magazine, Marina was also voted the World’s No. 1 Sexiest Geek by Wired.com,. She’s a regular on Fox Network’s O’Reilly Factor Show and the New York Times Magazine has recommended her work. She was mentioned in Cosmopolitan as one of the top 3 channels on YouTube. She was also part of the OMMA Awards’ Best Online Campaign of 2009.



This story was originally published by Bankrate.

