The US Inadvertently Handed Moscow A Pretense To Detain, Search Snowden

Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow.

National Security Agency leaker Edward Snowden is officially in a Moscow airport as a “transit” passenger, Reuters reports.



Whatever “transit” means, the Foreign Services Bureau (FSB) — once known as the KGB — will certainly stop by for a chat.

John Schindler, Professor of National Security Affairs at the U.S. Naval War College, aptly notes that during the Cold War, the KGB’s covert term for the NSA was “OMEGA,” the highest Soviet intelligence priority — “in case you wondered how glad FSB is too see Snowden.”

And the U.S. may have handed Moscow the means to detain Snowden while the FSB has their way with him.

The Obama administration’s voiding of Snowden’s passport may cause a snag as he tries to leave Russia for his “final” destination.

An unnamed “well-informed source” who talked to Russian news agency Interfax noted that the voided passport may give Moscow a pretense to detain Snowden in order to “establish the circumstances” of his arrival.

The FSB would likely separate Snowden from his belongings while he’s “interviewed.” The lack of a passport gives them the cover they need to rifle through those belongings for anything useful.

