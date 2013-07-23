It's Now Clear That Russian Intelligence Speaks For Edward Snowden

Edward Snowden

Russian attorney Anatoly Kucherena — who also happens to be the head of public relations for the Foreign Security Service (FSB) — has announced that Edward Snowden may leave the Moscow airport on Wednesday.



His next destination: Russia.

That’s right, he’s likely not going too far.

We also know that Snowden supposedly said he has no plans to travel to Latin America because at this time, he thought it too dangerous to travel.

How do we know that? Well, Kucherena said Snowden said it, of course.

Not only does Kucherena run the FSB’s public relations, but it seems he runs Snowdens PR as well — he “helped” Snowden apply for temporary asylum, he relayed Snowden’s “promise” not to hurt the U.S. anymore, and he announced Snowden’s (very own) idea about possibly applying for Russian citizenship with the intent to stay for a while and “learn Russian culture.”

In the meantime, President Vladimir Putin says Snowden’s snafu is all America’s fault. Then he reiterates that Russia can’t wait to be rid of the guy who knows the comprehensive ins and outs of America’s National Security Agency — what the Soviet KGB used to call “Omega” to indicate its importance in foreign espionage operations.

In short, intelligence expert and freelance reporter Joshua Foust may be right: the FSB speaks for Snowden now in what looks like a “a sophisticated intelligence operation against the United States.”

