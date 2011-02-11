Get Ready For The All The Spellings Of Russian NHL Players To Change

Speaking as a Chesnokov, there’s nothing worse than having your name butchered by someone else. The NHL is such an international League with the best non-North American born players that this butchering happens virtually daily.

There are different reasons for it, including the simple fact that some of these foreign names are not even spelled correctly in English. This is especially true for Russian-born players, and players from other countries that do not use the English alphabet.

The discrepancies in how foreign names are transcribed are the direct result of the difference in alphabets. For example, the Russian alphabet had 33 letters (two of which don’t even have a sound) while the English alphabet, for example, has only 26.



