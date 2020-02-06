A $4 million San Francisco mansion with so much greenery it's being called a 'garden with a home' is now for sale — see inside

- A three-bedroom San Francisco home is on the market for $US4 million.
- It’s located in the desirable Russian Hill neighbourhood.
- The house comes with an unusually large garden backyard that makes it a unique find.
Despite its convenient San Francisco location, this home is surprisingly tranquil with a secret garden in the backyard.
The home at 25 Bret Harte Terrace is on the east slope of Russian Hill in San Francisco, an area known for its sunshine and lack of wind compared to the rest of the city. Along with the garden, each room has views of either the bay or downtown. The listing emphasised the possibility of adding a roof deck to maximise views.
The home is listed with Janet Schindler at Sotheby’s International Realty.
Take a look inside.
The home, built in 1938, is located on the east slope of Russian Hill.
Enter the house through the foyer.
The foyer separates the dining room from the living room, seen here.
The focal point of the room is a travertine fireplace, with built-in bookshelves on either side.
Back through the foyer…
…sits the formal dining room.
The dining room has views of Coit Tower and downtown San Francisco.
Next door, the kitchen is simple but sufficient with plenty of storage.
Upstairs, the home has three bedrooms.
First is the spacious master bedroom.
It has views of the city and the bay.
Plus, a wall of closets.
The master also has an en-suite bathroom.
The tiled bathroom is spacious, with a shower and standalone tub.
A second bedroom is located off the main hallway.
Like the master, it also has stunning city views.
The third bedroom is staged as an office and sitting room.
It has leafy views of the garden.
The inside of the home is charming, but the real highlight is the backyard, accessible through the living room.
The garden is an oasis from the city…
…centered around a fountain.
Stone steps lead from the house to the fountain…
…which is surrounded by flowers.
Trees add shade and a sense of being far from the city.
Despite the central location of the home, the garden is surprisingly private.
Neighbours are blocked out by large trees,
…and decorate gates enclose the space.
The sitting area surrounded by greenery is the perfect place for reading or enjoying a morning coffee.
Small details add to the appeal of this outdoor area, from this partially hidden door…
…to flowers and carved details.
The view from above shows a cosy, private space.
The listing for house describes it as “not merely a home with a garden, but rather a garden with a home.”
