A $4 million San Francisco mansion with so much greenery it's being called a 'garden with a home' is now for sale — see inside

Open Homes Photography The home’s hill based situation also means stunning views of downtown.

A three-bedroom San Francisco home is on the market for $US4 million.

It’s located in the desirable Russian Hill neighbourhood.

The house comes with an unusually large garden backyard that makes it a unique find.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Despite its convenient San Francisco location, this home is surprisingly tranquil with a secret garden in the backyard.

The home at 25 Bret Harte Terrace is on the east slope of Russian Hill in San Francisco, an area known for its sunshine and lack of wind compared to the rest of the city. Along with the garden, each room has views of either the bay or downtown. The listing emphasised the possibility of adding a roof deck to maximise views.

The home is listed with Janet Schindler at Sotheby’s International Realty.

Take a look inside.

The home, built in 1938, is located on the east slope of Russian Hill.

Open Homes Photography Russian Hill home.

Enter the house through the foyer.

Open Homes Photography Russian Hill home foyer.

The foyer separates the dining room from the living room, seen here.

Open Homes Photography Russian Hill home living room.

The focal point of the room is a travertine fireplace, with built-in bookshelves on either side.

Open Homes Photography Russian Hill home living room.

Back through the foyer…

Open Homes Photography Russian Hill home living room.

…sits the formal dining room.

Open Homes Photography Russian Hill home dining room.

The dining room has views of Coit Tower and downtown San Francisco.

Open Homes Photography Russian Hill home dining room.

Next door, the kitchen is simple but sufficient with plenty of storage.

Open Homes Photography Russian Hill home kitchen.

Upstairs, the home has three bedrooms.

Open Homes Photography Russian Hill home stairs.

First is the spacious master bedroom.

Open Homes Photography Russian Hill home bedroom.

It has views of the city and the bay.

Open Homes Photography Russian Hill home bedroom.

Plus, a wall of closets.

Open Homes Photography Russian Hill home bedroom.

The master also has an en-suite bathroom.

Open Homes Photography Russian Hill home bathroom.

The tiled bathroom is spacious, with a shower and standalone tub.

Open Homes Photography Russian Hill home bathroom.

A second bedroom is located off the main hallway.

Open Homes Photography Russian Hill home bedroom.

Like the master, it also has stunning city views.

Open Homes Photography Russian Hill home bedroom.

The third bedroom is staged as an office and sitting room.

Open Homes Photography Russian Hill home bedroom.

It has leafy views of the garden.

Open Homes Photography Russian Hill home bedroom.

The inside of the home is charming, but the real highlight is the backyard, accessible through the living room.

Open Homes Photography Russian Hill home garden.

The garden is an oasis from the city…

Open Homes Photography Russian Hill home garden.

…centered around a fountain.

Open Homes Photography Russian Hill home garden.

Stone steps lead from the house to the fountain…

Open Homes Photography Russian Hill home garden.

…which is surrounded by flowers.

Open Homes Photography Russian Hill home garden.

Trees add shade and a sense of being far from the city.

Open Homes Photography Russian Hill home garden.

Despite the central location of the home, the garden is surprisingly private.

Open Homes Photography Russian Hill home garden.

Neighbours are blocked out by large trees,

Open Homes Photography Russian Hill home garden.

…and decorate gates enclose the space.

Open Homes Photography Russian Hill home garden.

The sitting area surrounded by greenery is the perfect place for reading or enjoying a morning coffee.

Open Homes Photography Russian Hill home garden.

Small details add to the appeal of this outdoor area, from this partially hidden door…

Open Homes Photography Russian Hill home garden.

…to flowers and carved details.

Open Homes Photography Russian Hill home garden.

The view from above shows a cosy, private space.

Open Homes Photography Russian Hill home garden.

The listing for house describes it as “not merely a home with a garden, but rather a garden with a home.”

Open Homes Photography Russian Hill home garden.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.