Russian hackers are thought to have targeted New York Times reporters

Hackers believed to be affiliated with Russia have attempted to hack reporters from The New York Times and other news outlets, CNN reported Tuesday, citing anonymous US officials briefed on the matter.

The FBI and other US agencies are reportedly investigating the supposed hack.

The Times didn’t comment specifically on the report, but Eileen Murphy, a Times spokeswoman, said in a statement that the newspaper is “vigilant about guarding against attempts to hack into our systems.”

“There are a variety of approaches we take up to and including working with outside investigators and law enforcement,” Murphy said. “We won’t comment on any specific attempts to gain unauthorised access to The Times.”

WikiLeaks published thousands of emails in July from the breached servers of the Democratic National Committee. That hack was thought to have been carried out by Russian hackers as well.

