REPORT: Russian hackers stole trading information from Dow Jones

Russian hackers have hacked into Dow Jones servers and stolen information that they then traded on, according to a Bloomberg report.

The FBI, the secret service, and the SEC have been investigation the hack for at least a year, according to the report.

Bloomberg said it wasn’t clear if Dow Jones’ news operations were targeted, but two of the people it cited said hackers sought information on stories being prepared.

The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s and other Dow Jones publications often move shares of publicly listed stocks with scoops and analysis. Dow Jones is owned by Rupert Murdoch’s Newscorp.

About a week ago, Dow Jones said that hackers had intruded, seeking contact and payment information for some 3,500 customers, according to the Bloomberg report. It’s not clear whether the new probe is related.

Cyber security has been a big issue for Wall Street.

Back in August, Russian-speaking hackers and traders were accused of stealing more than 150,000 press releases from a handful of newswires with financial information that could be used for trading. That case involved PRNewsire, Marketwired, and Business Wire.

Last week Goldman Sachs announced it would not announce company earnings on any external newswires for fear of cybersecurity breaches.

Another Wall Street bank, JPMorgan, is investing resources to amping up its own cybersecurity. That bank has hired more than 1,000 ex-military cybersecurity pros.

A Dow Jones spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

