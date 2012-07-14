A Russian iPhone Hacker Figured Out A Way To Get Free Stuff In The App Store*

Photo: YouTube

A Russian hacker discovered that it’s possible to get around Apple’s in-app purchasing system.Using the hack, iPhone owners can get game upgrades, magazine subscriptions, etc. for free without jailbreaking the phone.



9to5 Mac picked up the news from Russian blog i-ekb.ru.

The Russian hacker, who goes by ZonD80 on YouTube, posted a video of the hack. The video shows him getting upgrades in a racing game for free.

We imagine Apple will work on a fix for this problem. In the meantime, it’s important for developers to know about the hack if their app has in-app purchases.

UPDATE:

Apple has responded to the hack with a statement to New York Times:

The security of the App Store is incredibly important to us and the developer community. We take reports of fraudulent activity very seriously, and we are investigating.

