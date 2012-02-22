Russian Gym Ad Claims You'll Be Able To Crack A Nut With Your Buns Of Steel—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

A bizarre ad for Orange Fitness in Moscow stars a woman cracking nuts with her butt (above). To make matters worse, the commercial completely rips off a 2003 ad for Leo’s Sports Club in Munich which was identical save the fact that their actress was topless.

Just in case you missed the non-stop Super Bowl coverage, BBDO’s M&M commercial won YouTube’s 2012 Ad Blitz, based on viewers’ votes. When congratulated by Adweek, Mars Chocolate North America CCO Debra Sandler remarked “Wiggle, wiggle, wiggle!”

Kotex is using female stand-up comics to kick off their new “Stand Up For Real” campaign. The campaign continues Kotex’s commitment to busting ridiculous tampon and maxi pad commercial stereotypes that feature perfectly kept, white spandex-wearing women spouting tampon taglines while riding horses or doing yoga.

Investor Henry Silverman and MTV founder Bob Pittman have invested between $5 million and $10 million in Droga5.

Stuart Halperin, co-founder of Hollywood.com, has been appointed as Vice President of Marketing at Quixote Studios.

Negative ads aren’t just for politics. Chrysler has slammed Ford with an ad that asks, what do you get when you take away the torque, horsepower and warranty coverage from a Ram? (A Ford.)

American Media Inc.’s Reality Weekly magazine has been having a rough time: Rather than meeting sales goals of 10 to 12 pages per issue, it sold as few as six pages on Feb. 20, many of which were ads for diet pills. It also missed newsstand sales by the hundreds of thousands.

