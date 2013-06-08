A Russian Grocery Store Is Crushing Europe's Largest Supermarket Chains

STANDING in front of a bank of display screens in Krasnodar, Alexander Barsukov, an executive at the Russian grocery chain Magnit, can see that a hypermarket in Nizhnekamsk, a town of 230,000 people 1,900km (1,200 miles) away, is running low on “Group A” products–ones such as bread and milk that account for 20% of stock but 80% of sales. Mr Barsukov has the store manager notified to restock the shelves; a “control call” will follow up in 40 minutes. The point is to “catch mistakes fast,” he says.



