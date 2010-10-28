Putin's Wheat Export Ban Has A Huge FLOUR Loophole

An order by Prime Minister Vladimir Putin to extend the current ban on wheat, rye, barley and corn exports until July 1 next year — announced last week — will make an exception to allow Russian millers and traders to ship milled flour abroad. Allowing 1.4 tonnes of wheat to make one tonne of flour, the tonnage of wheat not allowed to be exported, which may be shipped as flour, may reach a million tonnes, triple the volume of the flour trade in the year before the drought.



According to the decree signed by Putin on October 20, the ban on exports of wheat imposed between August 15 and December 31 will now run another six months. A spokesman for the prime minister has said there will be no loopholes for what he called “unscrupulous exporters”.

The extension of the ban reflects not only the 30% reduction in the summer season’s harvest due to drought. The winter planting, according to Putin, has been reduced by more than 3 million hectares, 20% less than a year ago. This will mean that the next harvest will also fall short of domestic consumption and stockpiling requirements, unless the control on exports remains in place. Fear of wheat price inflation triggering further rises in the price of bread is also driving the prime minister to make sure that as next year’s parliamentary election campaign accelerates towards polling day in December, Russian voters don’t let their stomachs and their pockets rebel against the government and the ruling United Russia party.

President Dmitry Medvedev’s chances for re-nomination for the presidential poll, scheduled for March 2012, will be seriously damaged if the governing party is badly defeated in the parliamentary election. So he is keen to keep up appearances that he is doing everything he can to assure the supply of grain into flour and flour into bread.

Putin told a meeting of farm policy officials in Rostov last week that he is offering the farm sector subsidies to help cover their fertiliser costs; subsidies to lower their railway expenses; a postponement of interest payments on agricultural loans; and subsidies for their spring planting costs. “It is important,” Putin said, “to reduce the financial burden on enterprises, thereby stimulating them to increase acreage in the spring. Therefore I propose to allocate an additional 1 billion rubles in subsidies for spring sowing, including the purchase of seeds.”

Victor Zubkov, the deputy prime minister in charge of agriculture, added that in order to make up for the deficit in winter planting, additional subsidies for fuel and lubricants will be arranged in time to finance the spring planting. He also mentioned legislation and budget funding for improvement in agricultural insurance cover for farms, and to establish irrigation of crops in the drought zone.

Alexander Korbut of the Russian Grain Union told Fairplay: “We asked the government to exclude flour from the ban, and they agreed. We are very grateful for this exception. Flour exports will not do any harm to the Russian domestic market. On the contrary, it will keep the situation in balance.”

Exactly what this balance may be is indicated from the sharply rise in the Russian flour trade.

Chart 1

Russian exports of wheat flour, 2004/05 to -2008/09 seasons

In thousand tonnes