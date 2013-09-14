Russia Punishes A Dental Clinic For Joking About Infidelity

Russia’s Federal Anti monopoly Service fined the dental clinic VelaDent for offending family values in an advertisement depicting an act of infidelity. Here’s the ad, which encourages customers to “smile, even in difficult situations”:

“Infidelity is an offensive manner of behaviour in the family, and thereby violates the family foundations in terms of morality and ethics,” the Russian agency said in its decision.

After conducting a poll finding that 38% of Russian citizens were offended by the ad, the FAS fined VelaDent 100,000 rubles, which equates to a little more than $US3,000.

