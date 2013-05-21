Russian Intelligence Kills Potential Moscow 'Terrorists' In Shootout

Two Russian “militants” got in a shootout with special forces from Russia’s intelligence service (FSB) today in Moscow, reports Ria Novosti.



The FSB claimed the terrorists had plans to attack targets in Moscow, and the special operation started by simply surrounding their house.

“The militants were besieged in the course of a special operation, but opened fire after they were asked to surrender. Two of them were killed and another detained as a result of a rapid shootout,” the Russian National Antiterrorism Committee (NAK) said in a statement.

One policeman was injured in the shootout. The victory is one in a recent string for the FSB, but also highlights the deteriorating security situation for Russia.

Though authorities report that these militants had just gotten back from a trip to Afghanistan/Pakistan area of operations, areas in Caucasus have been a continuing problem for the FSB.

Dashielle Bennet of the Atlantic Wire wrote:

(Russians have) seen their share of attacks over the last two decades, including a subway bombing in 2010 that killed 41 people. The raid also happened to take place on the same days two car bombs were set off in the Republic of Dagestan, killing at least two people there. A slow-burning guerrilla war has been going on there for years, mostly unnoticed by the outside world before Boston, but it’s a war that neither is close to giving up on yet.

