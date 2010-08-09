Wheat Prices Slides, As Russia Declares The Tide Is Turning In Fighting Fires

After falling sharply on Friday, wheat prices are down again in early trading.



What’s happening?

Perhaps it’s due to some optimistic noises out of Russia regarding the fight on the forest fires.

RIA Novosti:

Russian emergency crews are beginning to see some success in overcoming the hundreds of wildfires that have burned hundreds of thousands of hectares of European Russia over the past two weeks, the Emergency Situations Ministry said on Sunday.

“The situation with wildfires on the territory of the Russian Federation remains serious, but the tendency is for an improving situation,” ministry PR chief Irina Andrianova said.

Over the previous day, 269 new forest fires and two new peat bog fires were reported, while 276 fires were extinguished, she said. There were 554 fires burning on an area of more than 190,000 hectares (469,000 acres).

