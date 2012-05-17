Russian Flight Attendant Fired For Incredibly Insensitive Tweet After Plane Crash Kills 45

Photo: Flickr / randomduck

Last week, a Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 crashed into a mountainside in Indonesia, killing 45 people.After the crash, an Aeroflot flight attendant named Ekaterina Solovyeva took to Twitter to share her very negative feelings on the aircraft. According to the New York Post, it was enough to get her fired.



Even though the offending tweet was almost immediately deleted, The Post says the full text was “Huh? Did a Superjet crash? Hahaha! This aircraft sucks, it’s a pity it wasn’t in Aeroflot, that would be one less.”

The offensive Tweet spread quickly and the airline unsurprisingly received a number of complaints.

While she probably intended the Tweet to be satirical in nature, it just goes to show that you have to be incredibly careful with what you decide to share over social media. It can easily cost you your job.

