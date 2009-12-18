Russian Firm DST On A Roll, Upping Stake In Facebook?

We didn’t know much about Russian investment firm Digital Sky Technologies before it invested $200 million in Facebook this spring. But it’s been in the news a lot more recently: Russian newspaper Kommersant reported Thursday that the firm has purchased more Facebook stock, sending its stake in the massive social network past 5 per cent at a $10 billion valuation. Its original stake was 1.96 per cent. It’s reportedly still looking to buy more.



Facebook representatives were not immediately available for comment.

