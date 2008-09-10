Russian Financier Claims To Be Appalled By "Attic-Like" $54 Million Penthouse, Sues

After apartments at the newly renovated Plaza hit the market, the media was abuzz with rumours that foreign buyers were scooping up the units. Well, one got less than he bargained for. So, he’s suing.



(Couldn’t he just re-sell the apartment? Of course not. Who would pay $53.5 million for an “attic-like” penthouse with low ceilings and obstructed views. Oh, wait…)

Reuters: The buyer of a $53.5 million penthouse apartment in New York’s famed Plaza Hotel says the apartment turned out to be an “attic-like space” with low ceilings and obstructed views, and he is suing for a refund plus damages.

The apartment’s anonymous buyer, who made the purchase based on a video, is suing the hotel, developers El-Ad Properties and brokers Stribling & Associates for breach of contract, fraud, deceptive trade practices and negligence.

The buyer, who local media have identified as Russian financier Andrei Vavilov, is asking for the return of his $10.7 million deposit and for an additional $30 million in damages.

“This is a classic bait-and-switch,” Y. David Scharf, the buyer’s attorney, said on Monday. “My client was led to believe that it would receive one of the most luxurious apartments in New York history…

The lawsuit claims that among its other flaws the apartment has small windows and ugly drainage grates…

Ugly drainage grates! Call the lawyers!

