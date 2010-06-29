Russian Expert Mocks US Justice: "Does The USA Really Think That Russian Special Services Are So Outdated?"

Photo: Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Not surprisingly Russia has claimed the alleged 10 spy arrests are very dubious.Yevgeny Minchenko of the International Institute of Political Expertise took special offence at the idea that Russian spies would use things like invisible ink and Morse code, via Pravda:



“This is a joke if only we try to imagine what technologies intelligence services use nowadays. Does the USA really think that Russian special services are so outdated?”

And here’s some other Russian theories about the spy nab:

“Most likely, this scandal was masterminded inside the USA and does not have any Russian trace in it whatsoever. I have three versions to explain why they decided to do it. It can be a part of the campaign to promote US special services that would like to obtain more funding for their work. A group of the US establishment tries to sabotage the reset of relations between the USA and Russia. The scandal could be organised by Democrats as a tool to put pressure on Russia in the future,” the specialist said.

Or even a plan to impinge on Obama:

It goes without saying that Russia, like other countries, conducts intelligence activities in other states. This episode is somewhat different. The Republicans struggle against Obama, and I am sure that he will be destroyed before his presidency expires. Russia plays an auxiliary role in this scandal. Obama’s adversaries use “goddamn Russians” to settle scores with him. The Russians do not pose any interest for them,” [Alexander Khramchikhin] said.

