The starkly Soviet Russian embassy in Cuba looks nothing like the others

Described by locals as a “la espada de Rusia,” meaning “the Russian sword,” the Soviet-eraRussian embassyresembles something of a sword stabbing Havana’s Embassy Row.
Completed in 1985, the absurd structure stands as a severe reminder of Cuba’s friendship with Russia during the Cold War.
Located in the wealthy Miramar district, the Russian Embassy sits alongside 106 diplomatic missions on Havana’s palm-tree lined Fifth Avenue.
For reference, the majority of the embassies look something like the Swiss one:
And here is the constructivist architecture of the Russian Embassy juxtaposed with lush landscaping and palm trees:
Amanda Macias/Business Insider
The Russian Embassy and Consulate sit on ‘Embassy Row’ on Fifth Avenue in the Miramar district of Havana, Cuba.
Here’s a picture of the embassy’s tower:
Amanda Macias/Business Insider
The 10-acre Russian compound has unobstructed views of the sea with a 5-minute walk to the beach.
Amanda Macias/Business Insider
The complex has a residential complex, a garage, an indoor gymnasium, outdoor volleyball and tennis courts, swimming pool, and a few more unidentified buildings. Here is a closer aerial view of the grounds:
Amanda Macias/Business Insider
The embassy is lined with 10-foot-high fortress-like stone walls and topped with shards of glass and barbed wire … for good measure.
Amanda Macias/Business Insider
Here is a closer look at the top of the compounds’ walls:
Amanda Macias/Business Insider
