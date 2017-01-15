Putin has no plans to meet Trump, says the Russian embassy in London

The Russian embassy in London has denied that Russian president Vladimir Putin will meet President-elect Donald Trump in Iceland following his inauguration on January 20.

The Sunday Times newspaper wrote that Trump’s team have told British officials that the new US leader plans to meet Putin within weeks of becoming president.

“The idea of a summit with Putin is definitely on the cards,” said a Sunday Times source. “The Russians are also keen on it.”

But the Russian embassy in London has downplayed the report.

“This is rubbish, an attempt to undermine Donald Trump presidency,” the embassy allegedly told BuzzFeed’s Europe editor, Alberto Nardelli.

Trump recently said he would be interested in meeting Putin, stating: “I understand that they [the Russians] would like to meet, and that’s absolutely fine with me.”

The Russian embassy in London did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

