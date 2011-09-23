This Is Why The Russian Election Build Up Has Been So Weirdly Sexual

You might hav been wondering exactly why the Russian election build up has been so completely ridiculous lately. We certainly have.



It’s still more than two months away from the Russian presidential election, yet so far we’ve seen “Putin’s Army” (an “army” of young, female girls who just love looking sexy for Prime Minister Vladimir Putin), “Medvedev’s Girls” (a group of young, female girls who just love President Dimitry Medvedev) and another (really creepy) video where a guy touched 1,000 breasts for Putin.

The best analysis of the situation comes from an excellent article on Der Spiegel from Matthias Schepp:

Eleven weeks before the election, it is already clear that, once again, Russia will see an election campaign that doesn’t deserve the name. The only things that are open about the “open competition” President Medvedev has called for are the blouses of the so-called “Medvedev Girls” and the young women in the “Putin Army” — two groups that are using scantily clad women to campaign for their respective candidates.

In a macho country like Russia, this not only attracts attention, but also diverts the public’s attention away from the fact that there are no longer any political debates. The decision as to whether Medvedev will be allowed to remain president or whether Putin will run again is also being made behind closed doors. The prime minister, Russia’s real leader, will have the final say on the matter. Political observers hope that the United Russia convention this week will at least offer a hint as to which of the two politicians will be the next president.

To paraphrase — the Russian election’s build up is so ridiculous because there is no real election happening, and sexy girls are there to prevent anyone from noticing (or caring).

Read the entire aticle at Der Siegel >



