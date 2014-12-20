Here Are All The Major Crises Russia Has Seen Over The Last 150 Years

The Russian economy has been through a lot.

Over the last year, Western sanctions and crashing oil prices bruised the Russian economy.

And this week was particularly bad. In an attempt to stabilise the ruble and inflation, the central bank raised rates up to 17%. Instead, the ruble plummeted to new lows reaching as low as 80 rubles to the dollar on Tuesday.

But this isn’t the first time Russia’s seen economic problems.

Over the last 150 years, the Russian economy experienced some serious blows in line with political upheavals: the Russian Civil war, WWII under Stalin, the fall of the Soviet Union, and the 2008-09 financial crisis.

Check out the what’s being going on over the last century and a half below (and if you need it bigger, just click on the image.)

Goldman Sachs Source: Barro-Ursua data set, IMF, Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research.

