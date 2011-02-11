A Drunk Russian Businessman Caused Five Accidents In Half An Hour

Photo: Flickr/cncphotos

After causing five accidents and three injuries in 30 minutes, a drunk driver in Russia has been jailed for 10 days, according to the BBC.The driver, a Kirov businessman, was driving a Nissan Infiniti through Kiev.



He was finally caught by police in the village of Kominternovsky, after police blocked multiple roads with heavy vehicles.

