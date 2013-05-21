Russian Dash Cam Catches Car Flipping 15 Feet In The Air

Russian dash cams are the best (and scariest).



The latest clip, dated May 13, shows a car careening off the road, hitting an embankment and flipping about 15 feet in the air. It happens near the city of Bryansk by the Belorussian border, according to the clip’s title.

You can hear a woman gasp, and then it happens. Also listen for some intense hip hop beats.

It starts about 30 seconds in:



