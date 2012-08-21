Russian Cosmonauts Leave The Space Station For A 6-Hour Spacewalk

Russian cosmonauts Gennady Padalka and Yuri Malenchenki stepped outside the International Space Station today to perform some maintenance work.



This is Padalka’s ninth spacewalk and Malenchenki’s fifth, says Space.com’s Denise Chow.

During their 6.5-hour walk, the space veterans will install a debris shield and move a crane to make room for a new Russian lab.

Audio conversations between the crew and Mission Control are being broadcast live through NASA TV and Ustream:



Live video by Ustream

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.