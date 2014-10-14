Russian Communist Paper Pravda Blasts Tony Abbott Following 'Shirtfronting' Putin Comment

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Marianna Massey/Getty Images

Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott “displays a degree of insolence, arrogance and incompetence” and Russian president Vladimir Putin should “sterilise his hand” after shaking the Australian leader’s at the G20 Summit in Brisbane next month, a scathing editorial in the Russian newspaper Pravda has warned.

The editorial, titled Tony Abbott: The chip on Australia’s shoulder, and written by an expatriate English songwriter, blasts Australia’s political system, asserting that when Australia wasn’t “busy crawling around the legs of its colonial master, England or trying to crawl up the anatomy of London’s master, Washington” it was “busy kowtowing to Europe and the USA making stupid and unfounded remarks about Russia.”

It says Abbott’s statement “Russia needs to fully cooperate in the investigation into the MH17 atrocity” is “sheer crass stupidity” and questions why it taken the United Kingdom so long to “come clean” about what happened?

“Does it take that long to doctor the black boxes, eh”, the editorial says.

Here are some choice excerpts from the editorial:

Thank God no Australian can be Head of State, that privilege belongs to Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, because judging by the arrogance displayed recently by its Prime Minister Tony Abbott, it appears the political class doesn’t have what it takes… And now for other allegations and snide remarks from Abbott and other Australian politicians on both sides of the Party Divide about Russia’s “behavior” in Ukraine, and those Australians who will apparently feel “extremely uncomfortable” at Mr. Putin’s presence. Are they stupid, or what?… Do Mr. Abbott, those politicians who agree with him and the Australians they represent think it is acceptable to strangle cleaning ladies with telephone wire and torch a building with people inside, then jeer as burning bodies fall out of windows? Is this what Australia, its political class and people stand for? Why doesn’t Abbott mention these atrocities in a balanced approach to the question? Either he is biased (incompetent for his position) or else uninformed (incompetent to hold his position). Why doesn’t the Australian Opposition mention the truth as it obediently crawls behind Abbott’s backside as he struts along the political catwalk?

But there is a bright side.

It appears the former Communist Party mouthpiece has a soft spot for Neighbours and MasterChef.

This opinion piece in no way wishes to attack the good people of Australia who do not take Mr. Abbott’s side, nor that of the other members of the political class, against Russia. One only has to look at productions such as Neighbors and Australian Master Chef. In the first, a production mirroring the image Australia would like to project to the world, namely a community-based family-oriented people helping each other out. In the second, we see this is not only a figment of the imagination but reality, because the judges are nice to the contestants and teach them instead of insulting them and making them feel inadequate, like some other Master Chef programs. This opinion is backed up by interaction with my many Australian correspondents. This is the true Australia and it has nothing to do with Mr. Abbott. Or his political friends and cronies. Once again, we see a country whose political class is divorced from the collective will of its people yet we see a politician who thinks it is cool to be rude, insolent, insulting, impolite, impertinent, unpolished, gross, unpleasant and downright impudent.

It concludes with the opposite view to the one the majority of Australians chose at the last democratic election, saying, “Mr Abbott does not represent Australia or Australians. Period.”

