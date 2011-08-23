Hunt Is On For The Russians Who Didn't Pay A $123,000 Champagne Tab

Photo: Flickr

Police are searching for a group of Russians who dined-and-dashed on a €86,000 ($123,000) champagne tab in a Sardinian nightclub, reports The Guardian.Eight young Russians ordered over 90 bottles of champagne while they were at the glamorous Billionaires nightclub in early August — but they left without paying, claiming they had forgotten their credit cards, reports The Daily Mail.



The reservation was made through a charter yacht, but when the yacht company was contacted they were informed the bill would not be paid. It is now believed the Russians have returned home.

“This episode is an incredible exception in a world of gentleman customers,” said the club’s spokeswoman, Patrizia Spinelli.

The club is close to Villa Certosa, Silvio Berlusconi’s summer home. Berlusconi is said to be a frequent guest.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.