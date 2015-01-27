Russian Central Bank Deputy Head Shoots 3 Dead In The South-East Of The Country Before Killing Himself

The deputy head of the Russian Central Bank directorate in the Amur region of the country has shot dead three people before turning the gun on himself, Russian independent news service Interfax reports.

The killer is alleged to have shot two women and a man in an office on the first floor of the regional Central Bank in the city of Blagoveshchensk. All three died at the scene.

The motive for the shootings is unclear at this time, though Russian media is speculating that the shooter may have been having problems at work.

An official said: “Two women and one man are among the victims of the deputy head of the regional department of the Central Bank. One of the victims was also a deputy head of the bank, another the head of department of the bank and the third was a chief of a department of the bank.”

This story will be updated as soon as further information becomes available.

