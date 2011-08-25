Russian Cargo Rocket Bound For Space Station Explodes, Crashes 325 Seconds After Launch

The skies over Siberia were lit up by an incredible explosion today, when an unmanned Russian spaceship carrying supplies failed to reach orbit and blew up, according to the AP (via The Blaze).



The ship launched cleanly from Kazakhstan but exploded 325 seconds later, sending debris flying into the Altai province almost 900 miles away. There were reports of windows shattering from the force of the blast but no casualties.

The supplies were bound for the International Space Station, home to six astronauts: three Russian, two American, and one Japanese. Two-and-a-half tons of oxygen, fuel and food were aboard, but a NASA spokesman was quoted as saying the supplies at the Space Station are “actually pretty fat,” and they don’t expect “any immediate impact to the crew.”

The job of supplying the station has fallen to Russia since the American space shuttle program ended this summer.

A video from Russia Today talks of “tremors of fear,” considering this is the fourth mistake under this program in less than a year.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.