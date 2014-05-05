Russia Is Giving Military Training To 11-Year-Olds At This State-Run School [PHOTOS]

There’s a state-run school in southern Russia where students aged 11 to 17 undergo military training in addition to traditional schooling.

Reuters has published photos showing the weapons training at the General Yermolov Cadet School in Stavropol. Only students with good grades get to go on the trip.

Russia military schoolREUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Students stay in military-style sleeping quarters during the training excursions.

Russia military schoolREUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Here they’re leaning about the general the school was named after, Alexei Yermolov, who commanded the Caucusus army in 1816 and is credited with reforming the structure of the Cossacks.

Russia military schoolREUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

The school allows students to learn about the Cossacks, a Russian ethnic group that was nearly wiped out after the Bolshevik revolution when tens of thousands of them were deported. Russian president Vladimir Putin has given financial support to Cossacks to rehabilitate their role in society, including regional law enforcement.

Russia military schoolREUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Here, a child takes aim with a pistol while instructors look on.

Russia military schoolREUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

This student is holding two rifles that are nearly as big as he is.

Russia military schoolREUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Fitness exercises and other activities accompany the shooting practice.

Russia military schoolREUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Martial arts lessons are included in the training.

Russia military schoolREUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Students sometimes train in extreme cold.

Russia military schoolREUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Cooking meals in the forest is also part of the program.

Russia military schoolREUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

The school has operated for more than a decade. It has open admittance for any child who wishes to attend.

Russia military schoolREUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Last year, The New York Times shot video of training at the cadet school. Check it out below:

