Russian Businesswoman Fined For Use Of Black Magic

A court in Perm, Russia, has convicted local entrepreneur Alevtina Mehanoshinoy for her attempt to use black magic against a local prosecutor, according to reports from Interfax.Mehanoshinoy had been at the prosecutor’s office in February complaining that local officers had beat and arrested her son. According to The Moscow Times she then tried to hand the officer an envelope, which was refused.



During the dispute the envelope was knocked to the floor, and black ash fell out of it. She then muttered a curse, saying that the prosecutor would “suffer over the ills” of her family.

Mehanoshinoy was made to sweep up the ashes and charged. She now has to pay an 8,000 rubles ($260) fine and an additional 5,000 rubles ($164) in moral damages.

