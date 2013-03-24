Russian Oligarch Boris Berezovsky Found Dead At His UK Estate

The Telegraph reports that Russian businessman Boris Berezovsky died at his estate in Surrey, England.
News of the 67-year-old’s death was broken to friends this afternoon.
“He was a very close friend and a very nice man, very kind to me and to the people around him,” Lord Bell, a close friend who had been informed today by Berezovsky’s private lawyer.
The circumstances of the death remain unknown, but The the Telegraph notes that it’s sure to raise questions.
Berezovsky was a close friend of Alexander Litvinenko, the Russian dissident who was fatally poisoned with radioactive polonium-210 in London in 2006. The former KGB agent wanted by the UK in relation to Litvinenko was poisoned by the same substance.
Berezovsky recently lost a $6.5 billion legal battle to former friend and business partner Roman Abramovich. It was the biggest personal court case in British history.
More to come.
