Russian Oligarch Boris Berezovsky Found Dead At His UK Estate

The Telegraph reports that Russian businessman Boris Berezovsky died at his estate in Surrey, England.



News of the 67-year-old’s death was broken to friends this afternoon.

“He was a very close friend and a very nice man, very kind to me and to the people around him,” Lord Bell, a close friend who had been informed today by Berezovsky’s private lawyer.

The circumstances of the death remain unknown, but The the Telegraph notes that it’s sure to raise questions.